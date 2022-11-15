The latest version of WooCommerce comes with a new product spotlight tour that intends to help new store owners to create their products in a guided way.

The WooCommerce team released WooCommerce 7.1, which is backward compatible with the previous version. The latest release comes with 185 commits for WooCommerce Core and 162 commits for WooCommerce Blocks. WooCommerce 7.1 also introduces various features for store owners.

What’s new?

WooCommerce 7.1 comes with a spotlight tour for products task, which aims to help users to create their products in a guided way. The new feature eliminates distractions and offers helpful texts to describe essential fields within the product form. Users can try this feature on the Add products > Start with a template page from the setup task list. Then users can select any template and click Go.

WooCommerce Blocks comes with six new header and footer patterns each. Also, the Place Order button either shows Place Order or the payment method label. The latest version allows users to change the label with the JavaScript snippet.

If customers have selected any item featuring cross-selling products, when they go to their cart, these will show up, ready to purchase. Also, most of the data kept in React Context was moved into WordPress data stores. The change makes it easier to extend the functionality of the Cart and Checkout blocks for third-party extensions. WooCommerce 7.1 also adds two new actions and a new filter:

woocommerce_before_delete_order: Fires immediately before an order is deleted from the database.

woocommerce_before_trash_order: Fires immediately before an order is trashed.

woocommerce_feature_description_tip: Allows customizing the message that appears under the description of each feature on the features settings page.