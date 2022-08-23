WooCommerce , the e-commerce platform for WordPress websites now offers free sandbox environments for testing its extensions.

Users do not have to pay or provide any billing information to use the sandbox environments for testing purposes.

WooCommerce is a very popular e-commerce platform for WordPress websites. It is free and delivers almost everything that an e-commerce website requires with the power of WordPress. It has many free or paid extensions that further improve its capabilities. However, having that much flexibility means it is even harder to determine if WooCommerce is the way to go for a new online shop, or not.

Testing without paying

WooCommerce has a 30-day money-back guarantee already, which makes it possible for users to test the functionalities of paid extensions in their environments. With the new sandbox sites WooCommerce offer, users can make decisions without having to pay at first and they can inspect the extensions. Those sandboxes are strictly configured to test the extensions, which means users will not be able to test with other plugins to see if there are conflicts. Users can’t install themes or plugins on the sandbox sites.

WooCommerce sandbox sites do not have every extension that WooCommerce offers, yet. Here are the extensions you can test with sandboxes:

Follow-Up Emails

Bookings

Checkout Field Editor

Deposits

Points and Rewards

Pre-Orders

Product Add-ons

Product CSV Import Suite

Vendors

Table Rate Shipping

How can I test WooCommerce extensions?

To test the extensions with the new sandbox environments, you should check the extensions’ page. You’ll see the “Start testing” button on the right sidebar, below the pricing component.

It will create a WordPress website. As you proceed to the admin dashboard, you can select multiple WooCommerce extensions to test at once. The websites you create will be deleted in 30 days.