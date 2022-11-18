WordCamp Asia 2023 organizers have disclosed the speakers for the first round speakers series for the coming event that will be held in Bangkok, Thailand.

professionals from across Asia and around the globe. WordCamp Asia 2023 is the first flagship event held in the Asian continent and around 1,300 attendees are expected.

The first flagship of the WordCamp event series in Asia, WordCamp Asia 2023 organizers have announced the first round of speakers at the event as well as unveiled the design of the Wapuu Mascot.

WordCamp Asia 2023 first details

WordCamp conferences are non-formal events organized by the WordPress community. Anyone from casual users to core developers can participate, share ideas, and get to know each other at the event. As of today, there have been three types of flagship WordCamps: US, Europe, and Centroamérica. Therefore WordCamp Asia is the first WordCamp event taking place in the Asia continent and it is organized by Asian WordPress communities in 13 countries.

The event will be held in Bangkok between 17-19 February 2023. According to event organizers, they have chosen Bangkok to host WordCamp Asia because Thailand is well-situated in the center of Asia and has access from everywhere. The country also has attractive landmarks, good food, and open and friendly people.

The event organizers have disclosed the first round of speakers, a diverse selection of WordPress professionals from across Asia and around the globe. The first round of speakers are;

Francesca Marano, Associate Director of Engineering at XWP



Isabel Brison, Front-end engineer working at Automattic



Jonathan Wold, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-founder at Strive Industries



Kin Ko, Writer and instructor on blockchain



Okamoto Hidetaka, Developer Advocate at Stripe



Saif Hassan, Lead Product Manager at weDevs



Shilpa Shah, Co-founder at Hummingbird Web Solutions



Co-founder at Hummingbird Web Solutions Thijs de Valk, CEO at Yoast

The organizers have also introduced its Wapuu mascot. The mascot design was chosen from eight designers from India, Malaysia, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Japan. The Chao Phraya Boat Wapuu was selected as the event mascot. Designer Chiaki Kouno explained the concept;

« This boat takes us to the venue “Icon Siam” on the Chao Phraya River! The boat contains the key colors of the WCA and the WCA logo is displayed on the ball. There is a splash of waves expressing a speedy feeling, showing everyone’s expectations for the last three years. »

The event will be held at the venue called ICONSIAM, in Bangkok. There will be no childcare offered at the Camp because of the potential Covid19 transmission. But nursing and changing facilities will be available on some floors along with some children’s entertainment options. Those who are 12 years old and younger can attend the conference for free if accompanied by an adult who has purchased a ticket. Approximately 1,300 people coming from all over the world are expected to attend WordCamp Asia 2023.