WordPress 5.9 is getting its second beta version. The WordPress team has announced and published the most recent beta version. WordPress 5.9 Beta 2, fixes some bugs found on the Beta 1 version, which was also published a few days ago. New beta versions are expected to be released until the final version of WordPress 5.9 launches.

The team is fixing the bugs

In the Beta 2 version, 24 bugs that have been found in Beta 1 are fixed. The team has published a list that contains some of the fixed bugs:

The Beta version can be downloaded via a plugin, directly from WP servers, or with WP-CLI commands

Block Editor: Remove navigation areas

Block Editor: Navigation block view JavaScript error

Block Editor: Block template theme error related to child themes

General: Fixing existing links to Customizer when the Site Editor is enabled

Media: Media library showing only the selected image

Media: Fatal error uploading media on PHP8

REST API: Add Global Styles REST API endpoints from Gutenberg into Core

WordPress users who are interested in installing and trying the Beta 2 version can install and activate the WordPress Beta Tester plugin. Users should select the “Bleeding Edge” channel and “Beta / RC Only” stream in the plugin.

The Beta 2 version can also be directly downloaded from WordPress.org servers. The last option for getting this version is using WP-CLI with the following command sequence:

wp core update --version=5.9-beta1

wp core update --version=5.9-beta2 --force

The stable version of WordPress 5.9 is expected to release on 25 January 2022 after some delays.

