The WordPress team announced the release of WordPress 5.9 Beta 3. The entire release schedule was delayed a few weeks due to a red flag about blockers. The WordPress team stated that the expected release date for the final version is the 25th of January. The team also warned users not to use it on a production site, the beta version is for testing purposes only.

Highlights

The WordPress team announced that since the second beta version, 14 bugs have been fixed. Beta 3 is also coming with various changes:

Editor: Add FSE infrastructure from Gutenberg plugin into Core

Formatting: Allow PDFs to embedded as objects

Language switcher on the login screen

REST API: Add navigation areas REST API endpoint from Gutenberg plugin

Themes: Live Preview button bug

Users who are interested in testing the beta version can use the WordPress Beta Tester plugin by selecting the “Bleeding edge” channel and “Beta/RC Only” stream, directly downloading the beta version from the official website, or upgrade from Beta 1 or Beta 2 to Beta 3 with the following commands respectively:

wp core update --version=5.9-beta2 wp core update --version=5.9-beta3 --force

