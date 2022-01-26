The WordPress team announced the release of WordPress 5.9 Josephine. The latest version is named in honor of international jazz singer and lifelong civil rights campaigner, Joséphine Baker. The WordPress 5.9 release was led by Matt Mullenweg.

Full site editing

The first release of 2022 is coming with various new features, including block themes. It provides users with a wide range of visual choiced in the Site Editor, including color schemes, font combinations, page templates, and image filters.

WordPress 5.9 also comes with the first default block theme in WordPress history, named Twenty Twenty-Two. Users who want to try the new block theme can find it with other installed themes after updating to WordPress 5.9. Users can also fined more block themes in the Themes directory and more will be added in following months. These new themes eliminates the need for the Customizer, allowing users to make changes in the Site Editor.

With WordPress 5.9, the Navigation block also offers a new user experience. Users can now choose between an always-on responsive menu and a menu that adapts to the users’ screen size. WordPress 5.9 saves menus as custom post types to the database. The Pattern Directory includes various block patterns. Users will be able to change the header or footer of the websites with a few clicks.