The WordPress team announced the release of the second release candidate of the popular content management system. With this release, we are one step closer to WordPress 5.9 release, which is slated for release on January 25, 2022. The team announced that they have found and fixed five bugs since the release of RC 1. There were 13 bug fixes backported from Gutenberg.

Testing RC 2

The team reminded that « Release Candidate » means the new version of the software is ready for release, but it is released for testing purposes only and shouldn’t be used on a production site. Users interested in testing the RC 2 version can ;

Use the WordPress Beta Tester plugin by selecting the « Bleeding edge » channel and « Beta/RC Only » stream,

Directly download the beta version from the official website

Upgrade from Beta 1, 2, 3, 4, or RC 1 to RC 2 with the following commands respectively:

wp core update --version=5.9-RC2 wp core update --version=5.9-RC2 --force

