WordPress 6.0.2, a short-cycle security and maintenance update that focuses on fixing bugs, is currently available for download.

The latest release features 12 bug fixes on Core , 5 bug fixes for the Block Editor, and 3 security fixes. All versions since 3.7 are also updated.

WordPress 6.0.2, a security and maintenance, is now generally available for download. The short-cycle release focuses on security, thus users are urged to update their sites as soon as possible.

Core and Block Editor

WordPress 6.0.2 includes 12 bug fixes on Core, 5 bug fixes for the Block Editor, and 3 security fixes. The team also stated that all versions since WordPress 3.7 have also been updated. Researchers who have been credited for reporting vulnerabilities, enabling the team to fix them in this release are:

Fariskhi Vidyan for finding a possible SQL injection within the Link API .

Khalilov Moe for finding an XSS vulnerability on the Plugins screen.

John Blackbourn of the WordPress security team, for finding an output escaping issue within the_meta().

The next major release will be WordPress 6.1, which is expected to be released on the 1st of November. For detailed information, you can take a look at our article about WordPress 6.1.