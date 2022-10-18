The WordPress team announced the general availability of WordPress 6.0.3, which comes with various security updates.

Since WordPress 6.0.3 is a security update, users are urged to install the latest version as soon as possible.

Security release

Websites with automatic background updates will automatically update the WordPress version. Admins can also click “Updates” then “Update Now” on the WordPress Dashboard. Users can also download WordPress 6.0.3 from its official website. Security updates included in the release are:

Stored XSS via wp-mail.php

Open redirect in `wp_nonce_ays`

Sender’s email address is exposed in wp-mail.php

Media Library – Reflected XSS via SQLi

CSRF in wp-trackback.php

Stored XSS via the Customizer

Revert shared user instances

Stored XSS in WordPress Core via Comment Editing

Data exposure via the REST Terms/Tags Endpoint

Content from multipart emails leaked

SQL Injection due to improper sanitization in `WP_Date_Query`

RSS Widget: Stored XSS issue

Stored XSS in the search block

Feature Image Block: XSS issue

RSS Block: Stored XSS issue

Fix widget block XSS