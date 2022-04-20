The open-source website creation platform, WordPress, is getting closer to a new major release. The WordPress Team released the first beta of the WordPress 6.0 in the middle of April. One week after the WordPress 6.0 Beta 1 release, the team is now introducing the second beta version.

110 new features, 209 bug fixes

WordPress 6.0 will bring many new features to the platform, mostly focused on the Gutenberg – Block Editor. With the second beta release, the number of tickets fixed reaches to 209, and new features to 110. The most noticable changes in the second beta release can be seen below:

Block Editor: Prevent styles from being added to the site editor

Patterns REST API : Add ‘inserter’ to the schema

Don’t load remote patterns twice in WP_REST_Block_Patterns_Controller::get_items

Add the ability to filter the whole notification email in retrieve_password

Avoid translating empty plugin headers

The WordPress team asks for tester to fix all the issues in the beta release. You can download and install WordPress 6.0 Beta 2 by using one of the methods below:

Utilizing WordPress Beta Tester plugin and choosing Bleeding Edge channel and Beta/RC Only stream

Downloading the release as a zip file

Using WP-CLI: wp core update –version=6.0-beta2 (do not use this if the filesystem is case-insensitive)

Since this is a beta release, do not install WordPress 6.0 Beta 2 on a live environment. Beta releases are not stable yet; they might cause some serious issues because of the bugs. You can follow the links below to download the necesseary files for WordPress 6.0 Beta 2 installation:

Click here to download WordPress Beta Tester plugin

Click here to download WordPress 6.0 Beta 2 as a zip file