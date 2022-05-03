We are getting closer to the release of WordPress 6.0. The WordPress team is constantly pushing for bug fixes to release the weekly beta versions. Last week, the team has fixed several issues related to the comments. This week, the developers are pushing for one more beta release, which was actually not planned, to test some specific issues that were resolved in Beta 3.

New release date: 24th May

WordPress 6.0 Beta 4 brings some additional fixes in comment blocks, navigation, REST API, comment contents, placeholders, and more. With this unplanned beta version, the release cycle of WordPress 6.0 is pushed back one week and will be released on 24th May. You can see the full release notes for WordPress 6.0 Beta 4 below:

Update post content placeholder

Comments block: Fix glitches found while backporting

Show add pattern label when patterns are being prioritized

Fix regression with featured images in the latest posts

Navigation Link: Avoid unnecessary re-renders

Navigation: Improve selector performance

Comments Title: Count toggle working in ‘Singular’ editing mode

[Writing Flow]: Try to fix multi-selection with shift+click

Fix alignment issue with comment author-name

Comment Content: Show moderation message

Display paragraph breaks in comment contents block

Fix style comment awaiting moderation indentation

Fix: Page patterns don’t show when only one pattern is available

Update the placeholder for the post excerpt

REST API: Fix regression in the Pattern Directory endpoint

REST API: Fix the scheme for the Block Directory search endpoint

Show comments previews in the Comment Query Loop

Avoid DB error in comment meta queries

The WordPress development team encourages the users to install and test the beta release on a testing environment, then report them for fixes. You can install the beta version by installing the WordPress Beta Tester plugin and selecting the Bleeding Edge channel and Beta/RC Only stream. You can also download the release as a .zip file.

Click here to install the WordPress Beta Tester plugin

Click here to download WordPress 6.0 Beta 4 ZIP file