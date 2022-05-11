WordPress 6.0 Release Candidate 2 is now available and ready for testing. The release candidate allows everyone within the WordPress ecosystem, including plugins and themes, to check if everything works properly. WordPress 6.0 is scheduled for release on May 24th.

Testing

The WordPress team asking for contributions to testing from especially theme and plugin developers. The team also stated that since Release Candidate 1, which was released on May 3rd, there have been approximately 40 issues resolved in Gutenberg and Trac. You can test WordPress 6.0 RC2 in three ways:

Option 1: Install and activate the WordPress Beta Tester plugin (select the “Bleeding edge” channel and “Beta/RC Only” stream).

Option 2: Direct download the release candidate version here (zip) .

Option 3: When using WP-CLI to upgrade from Beta 1, 2, 3, 4, or RC1 on a case-insensitive filesystem, please use the following command: wp core update –version=6.0-RC2