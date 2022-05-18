The WordPress team announced the release of WordPress 6.0 Release Candidate 3. The third release candidate is the final opportunity to test WordPress 6.0 before its release, scheduled for May 24. The changes since Release Candidate 2 can be viewed via Gutenberg.

Final release candidate

The WordPress theme encourages all plugin and theme developers to test their extensions against WordPress 6.0 RC3. After testing their products, they can update the “Tested up to” version in their readme file to 6.0 this week. Developers who experience compatibility problems can post detailed information to the support forums. Users and developers can test WordPress 6.0 Release Candidate 3 by:

Option 1: Install and activate the WordPress Beta Tester plugin (select the “Bleeding edge” channel and “Beta/RC Only” stream).

Option 2: Direct download the release candidate (zip).

Option 3: When using WP-CLI to upgrade from Beta 1, 2, 3, 4, RC1, or RC2 on a case-insensitive filesystem, please use the following command:

wp core update --version=6.0-RC3