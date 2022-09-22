The WordPress team announced the launch of WordPress 6.1 Beta 1 , allowing users to test new features and find bugs.

The final release of WordPress 6.1 is expected to be released on the 1st of November, approximately 1.5 months later.

Enhancements and bug fixes

Some of the highlights of WordPress version 6.1 are:

Default theme powered by 10 unique style variations

More design tools in more blocks

Expanded and refined template experience and template options

More intuitive document settings experience

Header and footer patterns for all themes

Improved quote and list blocks with inner block support

More robust placeholders for various blocks

New modal interfaces and preferences improvements

Automatic navigation block selection with fallbacks and easier menu management

Apply locking settings to all inner blocks in one click

Improvements to the block theme discovery experience

Accessibility updates, with more than 60 resolved tickets

Performance updates, with more than 25 resolved tickets

Users who want to test the beta release can install and activate the WordPress Beta Tester plugin or download the Beta 1 version (zip) directly. Users can also use the following WP-CLI command:

wp core update --version=6.1-beta1

