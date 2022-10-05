The WordPress team announced the launch of WordPress 6.1 Beta 1, allowing users to test new features and find bugs.

The final release of WordPress 6.1 is expected to be released on the 1st of November, less than a month from now.

The WordPress team announced the launch of WordPress 6.1 Beta 3 for testing purposes. The team warned users not to install, run, or test this version on production or mission-critical websites, since it is a beta release. The team recommends testing the Beta 3 version on a test server and site.

Bug fixes

This release contains more than 350 enhancements and 350 bug fixes for the editor, including more than 300 tickets for WordPress 6.1 core. More fixes are on the way in the remainder of the 6.1 release cycle. Nearly 100 issues have been resolved since Beta 2 was released last week.

Users who want to test the beta release can install and activate the WordPress Beta Tester plugin or download the Beta 3 version (zip) directly. Users can also use the following WP-CLI command:

wp core update --version=6.1-beta3

