WordPress 6.0 was released almost one month ago and we have shared some of the planned features for WordPress 6.1 in our article. Now, Josepha Haden Chomphosy, executive director of the WordPress project and open-source division lead in Automattic, has given some insights regarding the development period while encouraging people to contribute to the project.

The importance of the contribution

Chomphosy has pointed out that WordPress 6.1 will be focused on Gutenberg / Block Editor as we have also mentioned in our WP 6.1 coverage. She has emphasized the importance of contribution and the number of contributors while explaining the details to those who have never contributed to the WordPress project.

« So if you’ve never contributed to a major release of WordPress before, and you’re interested to know how that works, there are some things to keep an eye out for over the next few weeks. We are in what is considered the planning phase for the next big release. And so there are two or three things you’re gonna see pretty soon. First is a planning kickoff post. That post gets published on make.wordpress.org/core, and it includes notes on volunteering for the release squad, some guesses at areas of focus based on the tickets that we’re seeing in track, a schedule, the whole kit, and caboodle. It’s all in there. If you are wanting to know how to lend a hand and how to take your first steps to the core contribution, apart from the new contributor meeting that happens before the dev chat, that post is the place to start. »

You can read the full transcript of the podcast by following this link

Additionally, the WordPress team has announced the proposed WordPress 6.1 schedule. According to the schedule, the first beta release will arrive on September 20 this year. There will be two beta stages, then it will transition to the Release Candidate phase, which consists of 3 releases. The final version of WordPress 6.1 is set to be released on 25th October 2022.