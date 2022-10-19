The second release candidate of WordPress 6.1 is now ready. The planned official release date for WordPress 6.1 is the 1st of November.

The second release candidate of WordPress 6.1 is now ready to be tested. The community will be able to test the new version before the official release of WordPress 6.1. The planned official release date for WordPress 6.1 is the 1st of November. Users are warned not to install, run, or test this version of WordPress on production or mission-critical websites.

Third major release of 2022

Since the first release candidate, approximately 65 items have been addressed. It brings the total count to over 2,000 updates since the release of WordPress 6.0 in May of 2022. WordPress 6.1 is the third major release of this year. WordPress 5.9 was released in January and 6.0 was released in May.

Plugin and theme developers are expected to test their extensions against WordPress 6.1 Release Candidate 2 and update the “Tested up to” version in their readme file to 6.1. Users can test WordPress 6.1 RC2 in three ways:

Option 1: Install and activate the WordPress Beta Tester plugin (select the “Bleeding edge” channel and “Beta/RC Only” stream).

Option 2: Direct download the RC2 version (zip) .

Option 3: Use the WP-CLI command:

wp core update --version=6.1-RC2