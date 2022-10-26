The WordPress team announced the general availability of WordPress 6.1 Release Candidate 3, the last chance to test the new version before the final release.

The general release is one week away with WordPress 6.1 scheduled for release on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

Final release candidate

According to the announcement, since Release Candidate 2, approximately 60 items have been addressed. All plugin and theme developers can test their products against WordPress 6.1 RC3 and update the “Tested up to” version in their readme file to 6.1. WordPress 6.1 will be the third major release for 2022, following 5.9 and 6.0, released in January and May, respectively.

Users can test Release Candidate 3 with the following methods:

Option 1: Install and activate the WordPress Beta Tester plugin (select the “Bleeding edge” channel and “Beta/RC Only” stream).

Option 2: Direct download the RC3 version (zip) .

Option 3: Use the WP-CLI command:

wp core update --version=6.1-RC3