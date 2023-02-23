WordPress 6.2’s development continues with the release of the third beta version, bringing 34 additional bug fixes.

6.2’s development continues with the release of the third beta version, bringing 34 additional bug fixes. The issues that are fixed in WordPress 6.2 Beta 3 consist of very specific bugs in very specific conditions.

The final version of WordPress 6.2 is planned to be released at the end of March this year, after a series of Release Candidate versions.

The WordPress team is currently working on developing WordPress 6.2; the first beta was released in the first week of this month, and the second beta was in mid-February. The current up-to-date version is WordPress 6.1 “Misha”, which we covered in November last year. Now, the team has released the third beta version of WordPress 6.2, which is expected to reach the final state in late March.

Fixing 34 issues

The third beta further polishes and fixes the bugs found in WordPress 6.2 Beta 2, fixing approximately 34 issues. Including the third beta, WordPress 6.2 reaches 292 enhancements and 354 bug fixes. The third beta’s fixes are mostly minor things, which include bugs in very very specific conditions. You can see the whole changes in the links below:

WP 6.2 beta 3 GitHub page

WP 6.2 beta 3 Trac tickets page

During the development period of WordPress 6.2, the team also introduced Gutenberg 15.1, which brings custom CSS per-block basis; this could attract more traditional WordPress developers for the block editor.

WordPress 6.2 Beta 3 can be installed by three methods. Users can install the WordPress Beta Tester plugin, then select the “Bleeding Edge” channel and “Beta/RC Only” stream, directly download it as a .zip file, or use the following WP-CLI command to install the third beta:

wp core update --version=6.2-beta3

Since this is a beta release, we strongly recommend avoiding installing WordPress 6.2 Beta 3 on a live website.