While free plugins work and update seamlessly through the WordPress plugins section, the paid ones generally become a hassle. Website developers must use third-party services to complete their transactions, then install the plugin/theme to their websites.

The system is currently in test

In January, WordPress developers began testing the new system with six plugins from Automattic, most of them related to WooCommerce. With the new system, developers/users can directly buy or subscribe to plugins. There is also a payment selection option between annually and monthly. Donna Cavalier from the WordPress team has stated that it is the testing phase of the system, and more will come.

WordPress will deliver paid themes and services alongside the plugins directly in the dashboard. In addition, services such as professional help and “managed plugins and themes” will be available. Here are the features that will be available in the WordPress dashboard in the future:

Best plugins for every need

Premium themes

Professional help

Managed plugins and themes

With the payment options, WordPress will finally be delivering a complete solution with paid add-ons, themes, professional help sessions. Matt Mullenweg, co-founder and CEO of WordPress open source project said:

« We’ve got about 2 million people with saved payment details that we can make it one-click easy [for folks] to upgrade, so hopefully, this represents a big new potential audience and customer base for people selling things in the WP ecosystem. And of course, we will prioritize working with developers and companies who participate in Five for the Future and contribute back to the WP community. »

Cavalier has also provided an application form for early access with the announcement. You can follow the link below to fill out the form.

Click here to fill out the early access form.