WordPress is a content management system (CMS) based on PHP and MySQL that is used to create websites and blogs. The Executive Director of WordPress, Josepha Haden Chomphosy, recently shared the big picture goals for the WordPress.org Project.

Three pillars for 2023 goals

She starts with the fact that there are three pillars that the year’s projects are focused on:

CMS: Complete the Main Tasks for Phase 2 and begin explorations for Phase 3. Community: Re-engage our community through learning, events, and celebrating our 20th year as a project. Ecosystem: Update distribution methods and mechanisms for extenders and Core itself.

In her January post, “Letter from WordPress’ Executive Director“, she talked about the reasons why people should be using WordPress. She also gave three examples in the said letter:

« (First reason is that) open source provides protections and freedoms to creators on the web that should be a given… A second reason is that WordPress entrepreneurs (those providing services, designing sites, and building applications) have proven that open source offers an ethical framework for conducting business… And the final reason is that leaders in the WordPress community have shown that open source ideals can be applied to how we work with one another. As a community, we tend to approach solution gathering as an “us vs. the problem” exercise, which not only makes our solutions better and our community stronger. »

She also shared a list she had compiled for individual projects that refer back to the 3 pillars for 2023 goals. The list will be an ongoing one until 2023 is complete. She adds it is her belief that open-source methodologies are a process that can alter how we approach our work and our businesses, in addition to being an idea that can transform our generation by serving as a counterbalance to proprietary systems and the data economy.