Community Team seems to be considering standardizing their project management tools by using GitHub. The Community Team will use GitHub for project management and issue tracking, which will help them work more efficiently and keep track of their progress.

GitHub is a popular version control system used by developers to store and manage their code. With GitHub, WordPress developers can easily keep track of their work and make sure that all changes are properly documented. Additionally, it allows them to easily collaborate with other developers on the same project. WordPress’ Community Team is thinking about utilizing GitHub, even though it is primarily used for code collaboration, to standardize their project management tools.

GitHub collaboration

By adopting GitHub for project management and issue tracking, the Community Team will standardize their way of working. This standardization also makes it easier for Community Team members to track progress, identify issues and make data-driven decisions. Community team representative Leo Gopal says:

« If after the first Quarter the consensus is that this does not suit our team, we will revert back to initial project and tracking practices and explore more. »

Gopal added that using GitHub would allow the team to incorporate advantages like automations, assignments, and inter-team collaboration with advanced reporting capabilities. Overall, GitHub has the potential to increase the visibility of their work for those collaborating across teams.

Milana Cap, who uses GitHub to help organize the Documentation Team says:

« All the other benefits: version control, precise contribution tracking, all sorts of project management tools etc., can not be found all in one tool other than GitHub, and I can not recommend it enough – for everything. »