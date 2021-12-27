WP Engine announced that the company is acquiring Frost. With the acquisition, it will become a freely distributed, open-source Full Site Editing theme. WP Engine also stated that it will be developed as a part of the company’s developer relations efforts. WP Engine is also issuing full refunds to Frost’s all active customers. The Frost theme can be downloaded from its official Github page.

Free and open-source

Helping the community transition to the block editor and Full Site Editing

According to the announcement, WP Engine chooses Frost for its power of the block editor. Frost also comes with well-designed and functional patterns that allow users to create stylish and sophisticated websites easily.

WP Engine aims to encourage the community to experiment with the enhanced capabilities of the block editor by open-sourcing Frost and focusing on Full Site Editing. WP Engine also stated that they believe in its potential and help it grow with bits of help from the community.

WordPress 5.9 is coming with extended block editor capabilities and new capabilities for Full Site Editing and global styles. Brian Gardner joined the WP Engine’s Developer Relations team against this backdrop. He is responsible for accelerating innovation and helping the community transition to the block editor and Full Site Editing.

