The WordPress technology company WP Engine is introducing its new Atlas – headless WordPress plans. The company offers four different Atlas plans ranging between $49 and $499, and a custom plan option. They also offer a free Sandbox option for developers to try out Atlas before choosing.

What is headless WordPress?

Headless WordPress is a term used for separating WordPress into its back end and front end components. The WordPress back end is such a popular solution that developers or companies might want to use it in other cases. For example, with the headless model, mobile applications can use WordPress as their backend and function as a usual mobile app. You might think that browser-based mobile applications can already content on websites. However, it is limited by the boundaries of browsers, and WordPress itself. Using a headless WordPress solution removes those boundaries and delivers the content through APIs; letting developers display the content however they want, wherever they want.

Headless WordPress creates a huge amount of possibilities even if they are used only for developing websites

Just like the mobile applications, having the option to develop or use a totally different solution without thinking of WordPress’ boundaries to display the website is also exciting. You just get the content output from your well-known, highly-trusted backend to show them in your completely custom website.

In addition to Atlas, WP Engine also has launched Atlas Blueprints, which delivers free and professionally designed starter websites to developers. It also comes with pre-installed plugins for headless WordPress publishing. Whoever wants to try Atlas can simply follow the link below to create a Sandbox account:

Click here to create a WP Engine Sandbox account to try Atlas

Note: WP Engine states that they are making a credit card required to prevent fraud; they will not charge users for Sandbox accounts.