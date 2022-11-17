WP Engine extends its multi-cloud solution with the implementation of its managed WordPress platform on Azure, delivering 7x faster performance.

The new solution combines the agility and speed of the WP Engine platform with the worldwide reach of Azure.

Popular WordPress platform, WP Engine is extending its multi-cloud solution with the implementation of its managed WordPress platform on Azure, offering better performance. Microsoft Azure customers can now build and scale WordPress websites with WP Engine. The new solution meets advanced IT and technology requirements for enterprises and SMB businesses.

Now available in the US and Netherlands

The new solution is currently available on Azure to all organizations across the U.S. and the Netherlands. WP Engine announced that it will expand into other regions during 2023 to reach global customers.

Managed WordPress Platform on Microsoft Azure offers a modern platform technology to maximize performance, reliability, and security. WP Engine’s new solution, which combines the agility and speed of the WP Engine platform with the global reach of Azure, is using Kubernetes for containers, allowing engineers to port the platform to AKS without making core modifications to code. Heather Brunner, Chairwoman and CEO of WP Engine said,

« Working with Microsoft on an Azure-based offering helps us deliver on our promise to be the world’s most trusted WordPress platform for businesses around the world. We’re proud to collaborate with Microsoft in powering their Microsoft Stories site, now 7X faster with WP Engine powered by Azure. »