The popular plugin, WP Super Cache, is helping users to improve their WordPress websites’ performance for more than 2 million sites for free over the last 15 years. The plugin was created in 2007 by Automattic and now the developer, Donncha Ó Caoimh is handing it to a new team. Jetpack announced that WP Super Cache will continue to speed up websites for free.

Not an acquisition

According to various online sources, Ó Caoimh, the Automattic employee who created the plugin, stated that Jetpack didn’t buy the plugin from him. He said that the plugin is moving sideways in the company from one developer to a team. After the change, the company will be able to improve the solution faster than Ó Caoimh, since he is working on other projects and doesn’t have enough time to work on it.

On the other hand, Jetpack stated that the team will research new features allowing sites to cache faster and update the WP Super Cache UI to improve it to the modern standard, making it easier to use. The company also aims to work behind the scenes to ensure it’s compatible with the other performance features like Jetpack Boost. Mark George, Jetpack Performance Lead said,

« We’re excited to start working on WP Super Cache. Our goal is to create an experience where anyone can make their site extremely fast without being an expert. We want to help make sure that WP Super Cache remains a reliable and easy option for that. »

Donncha Ó Caoimh, Developer of Automattic said,

« “WP Super Cache is a great plugin for handling caching needs, but there is an opportunity to make it more useful for a wider variety of sites. I have been working on the plugin for 15 years, and it’s time to hand it over to a new team. Jetpack will be able to put much more effort and time into the plugin than I ever could, and I’m excited to see what becomes of it. »