20.5 has just been released, including security fixes and a better Google SERP preview featuring mobile and desktop snippets. Yoast SEO 20.5 now requires PHP 7.2.5 or higher and has dropped compatibility with PHP 5.6, 7.0, and 7.1

Yoast SEO is a popular WordPress plugin that assists website owners in optimizing their sites for search engines. It provides a variety of tools and functions, including keyword optimization, content analysis, XML sitemap development, social network integration, and more.

Better Google SERP preview

Yoast SEO 20.5 was recently released with security fixes and an improved Google SERP preview that shows mobile and desktop snippets. The preview displays mobile and desktop snippets with Google’s current layout, allowing users to see how their snippets will appear and adjust how they optimize them.

The development team also improved the recognition of essential words beginning with a period, such as “.net developer,” in the title assessment. This ensures that Yoast SEO can read and analyze your content accurately, even when punctuation marks are present.

The founder added that the move forward to PHP 7.2.5 is necessary for maintaining a healthy and secure ecosystem, although it will be incompatible with approximately 10% of WordPress sites running unsupported versions of PHP.

Yoast SEO is crucial to site owners, so it is highly recommended for users update to the latest release.

Latest version of Yoast SEO