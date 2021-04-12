As the cloud moves closer and closer to end-users, a large portion of the computing will be migrating to the edge of networks over the next few years. But in a world that demands high-performance network services, providers of low-latency 5G applications and services will need to trust new edge data centers to deliver, and some with ultra-high reliability requirements.
Date: April 13, 2021
Time: 11:00 am – 12:00 pm – EDT
Location: Virtual
This panel will discuss how the data center industry is adapting to this seismic shift and how it impacts the physical design and construction, as well as the operational aspects, of Edge Data Centers.
Register Now: https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/727/474286
Speakers:
- Bret Lehman, Director of Product and Business Development, PCX Corporation LLC
- Bill Radford, CIO, EdgePresence
- Keith Rutledge, General Manager for Edgepoint, Compass Datacenters
- A.S. Waqas, Vice President (Datacenter Solution), Vericom Global Solutions
- Jacques Fluet, Director, Data Center Program, TIA
