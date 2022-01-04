As we are all working in tech-related jobs, electronics are already a big part of our lives. Being in the most prominent tech industries can easily affect our daily habits and tendency, making us easier to adopt and use the new technologies. So, let’s get informed about more of the consumer side of the tech industry with CES 2022.

What is CES?

CES is the abbreviation of Consumer Electronics Show. The show has a long history, going back to the early 1960s. Currently, it takes place in Las Vegas in the first month of every year. Many big or smaller consumer tech companies save their announcements for this event. However, due to fear of the COVID pandemic, some giant companies abandoned the idea of physically attending to show; this year, they will make their announcements via video stream services.

For this year, CES was set to take place between the 5th and 8th of January. With the cancelations of the physical presence of the big tech companies such as Microsoft, AMD, Intel, and Nvidia, the event got shortened by one day. Also, some companies tend to announce their products one day before the event, then show the product to the audience between official dates.

Cloud7 will be covering the most important and exciting announcements made by tech companies every day. Stay tuned for the exciting consumer electronic news, picked explicitly by our editors.

FAQ

Is CES 2022 virtual?

CES 2022 itself is not virtual. However, some attendees have changed their minds about physical presence and decided to make their announcements virtually.

Where will CES 2022 be held?

The Consumer Electronics Show 2022 event will be held in Las Vegas.

How can I watch CES 2022?

You can watch CES 2022 event by following each companies’ specific video streaming links. Those might take place either on their websites or general video streaming services such as YouTube and Twitch.

Is CES 2022 open to the public?

No, it is not. CES is only open to those affiliated with the consumer technology industry.

How much does it cost to attend CES 2022?

It costs between $100 and $850, depending on the plan for industry attendees.

Who are the CES 2022 exhibitors?

Many tech companies such as LG, Nvidia, Intel, Oracle, Qualcomm, Samsung, Sony, Bosch, BMW, and more announced as the exhibitors. You can see the full list of the exhibitors here.