All Things Open, the largest open source/tech/web conference on the U.S. east coast, will host its 10th-anniversary edition event October 30 – November 2 in downtown Raleigh, NC, USA. It will again host the world’s top open source developers, technologists, community leaders, and decision-makers from all over the U.S. and the world.

Will be live-streamed worldwide

Open source is now ubiquitous across all industry sectors and is central to the growth and product strategies of companies and organizations of all types. More than 5,000 are expected to register, attend and participate.

All programming sessions will take place onsite at the Raleigh Convention Center this year and a number of tracks and sessions will be live streamed worldwide to a virtual/global audience. Between the two formats, more than 150 industry-leading speakers and 200+ sessions will be featured Tuesday (November 1) and Wednesday (November 2).

The virtual component is free to attend

In addition, two half-day co-located events will take place Sunday (October 30), which include the Diversity & Inclusion in Open Source (D&I) conference and The Community Leadership Summit (CLS). Extended workshops will take place Monday (October 31).

Registration officially opens Tuesday, June 14 at this link. Early Bird registration is available through Friday, July 1, for just $99 and includes all programming on Tuesday, November 1, and Wednesday, November 2. The virtual component is free to attend and includes all programming available on the virtual platform.

Questions can be directed to the All Things Open team at [email protected].