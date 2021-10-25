AMD is planning to host its Accelerated Data Center Premiere on November 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. ET, showcasing the company’s upcoming innovations with AMD EPYC processors and AMD Instinct accelerators.

Accessible to the public

The virtual event is slated to feature presentations from AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Data Center and Embedded Solutions Business Group Forrest Norrod, and Senior Vice President and General Manager, Server Business Unit Dan McNamara.

The event will be accessible to the public at www.amd.com/en/events/data-center starting at 11 a.m. ET. A replay will be available and can be accessed after the conclusion of the livestream event.