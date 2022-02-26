Have you considered getting into tech, but not sure if it is for you? Welcome to the club.

CodeOp is an international coding school for women, trans, and gender non-conforming people. We will be hosting a free coding workshop for technically curious people who have had zero to little experience coding.

This taster session will include an introductory lecture on HTML & CSS followed by some interactive activities so you can start writing your first lines of code by building an online portfolio and embark on a new journey into the world of tech.