The Apache Software Foundation is an American nonprofit corporation to supports many open-source software projects. The foundation holds annual ApacheCon conferences that publicly reveal contents from many of its community projects.

ApacheCon North America 2022 Schedule

This year, ApacheCon North America 2022 will be held at the Canal Street Sheraton in New Orleans, LA, from October 3-6, 2022. There will be four days of sessions, with seven tracks for each day. The conference will focus on search, big data, the Internet of things, community, geospatial, Cassandra, financial tech, and several other topics. Every evening the communities will have a moment for discussion and planning about the foundation’s various projects under the feature, Birds of a Feather (BoF) sessions.

Keynotes will feature Demetris Cheatham, Senior Director, Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging Strategy at GitHub, and William Hurley (Whurley), Technology Entrepreneur and Founder and CEO of Strangeworks.

The registration is now available for those who want to participate in the event. Until July 24, 2022, the registration fee is $500, heavily discounted for a while. From July 25 to September 25, the standard conference fee will be $750; then it will be $850 until the end of the event.