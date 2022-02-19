The average cost of a data breach in 2021 was estimated by IBM and the Ponemon Institute to be $4.24 million US dollars – up 10% from the average cost in 2019. And with the costs of data security breaches continuing to spiral each year, and the world shifting to a hybrid working model, it’s essential that businesses invest in the right security solutions.
Three-day webinar event
Join this three-day Summit to learn from breach prevention, detection and response experts about the best solutions, tools and strategies to arm your businesses from the effects of a data compromise. Register for free thought leadership from the world’s top speakers, vendors and evangelists in the form of live webinars, panel discussions, keynote presentations, and webcam videos.
Event agenda
22 February
- Data Breaches: Latest Threats & Safeguards
- A CISO Roundtable: Surviving the Inevitable Cyber Attack
- Avoid The Top Five Breach-Inducing Mistakes and Mitigate Log4Shell Risk
- Data Privacy Exposure (and what to do about it)
- Quick and Easy Ways to Insert Security Into Your Mobile AppDev Life Cycle
- Advanced XDR: Map Detection Methods to Align to Your Most Critical Risks
- Plan, Prepare, Predict: Implementing Breach Prevention Strategies from the Start
23 February
- New Research and Analysis on Emerging Cyberthreats, Malware, and Ransomware
- Protecting Enterprise Data from Threats in 2022
- Great eXpeltations: Cybersecurity trends and predictions for 2022
- Expert Humans vs. Expert Machines: Next-Gen Threat Detection Will Require Both
24 February
- Built-in, Not Bolted On: Efficiency Gain With Securonix SOAR