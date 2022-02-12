Cloud Expo Europe 2022 will see our community back together. A vibrant marketplace where you can make new connections and discover solutions and services to support the successful delivery of your digital transformation initiatives. Themes of the Cloud Expo Europe 2022 is as follows:

Controlling costs and complexity

In theory, the ‘X-as-a-Service’ model for cloud computing should make controlling IT costs and complexity easier. However, the realities of maintaining oversight of IT infrastructure when apps, subscriptions, and users can be generated at the click of a button is incredibly complex – particularly for organizations using a multi-cloud approach. In these sessions, we will be discussing methods for optimizing and predicting costs in the cloud (both using vendors’ own tools, as well as third-party technology), looking at how to avoid vendor lock-in and ways to manage built-in redundancy – among other practical insights.

Digital acceleration

Most organizations have been undergoing a process of digital transformation for many years. However, the pandemic and the explosion in remote working has massively accelerated this shift towards reliance on digital and cloud-based technology. Companies are using cloud services more than ever, mobile technology is deeply entwined with processes, and firms are increasingly adopting artificial intelligence, IoT, and edge computing. In these sessions, we will be exploring how organizations can increase their adoption of modern cloud-based tools, migrate complex legacy apps and decide what needs to be migrated – and what should be kept on-premises.

Future of the cloud

What will the cloud look like in two, five- or ten years? In this theme, we will explore emerging trends and ‘signals’ about what the future of the cloud might look like. We will be looking at innovative new technologies – particularly the emergence of edge computing which brings computing power closer to users. We will also be investigating key geopolitical factors and will ask what increasingly regional cloud ecosystems will mean for business. Then there is sustainability – how will demands for greater energy efficiency affect how cloud datacentres are run?