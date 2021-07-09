Cloud Transformation Conference will be held online on 13 July 2021 (MDT), in partnership with Cloud Tech News. This free virtual cloud transformation conference brings IT leaders, cloud specialists, program managers, heads of innovation, CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, infrastructure architects, chief engineers, consultants, and digital transformation executives together.

Three panels and speedy networking

There will be discussions on strategies for technology decision-makers seeking to explore and evaluate thought-leadership topics and valuable strategies to drive the business forward. Vice President of Infrastructure Cloud Risk at TD Bank Andrea Stapley, Principal Cloud Security & Transformation Strategist – FSI at Google Dhruv Chandra, Dr. Vladimir Bacvanski, Distinguished Architect at PayPal are key speakers.

CLOUD TRANSFORMATION CONGRESS VIRTUAL AGENDA

After the welcome speech of Duncan MacRae, Editor, TechForge, one of the key speakers Vladimir Bacvanski, Distinguished Architect at PayPal, will talk about identifying opportunities for cloud migration and where to focus. This presentation includes an overview of cloud ecosystem trends, market developments, and outlook, understanding the business benefits of adopting cloud technology, discussing predictions for the next steps in cloud technology, and how this will impact businesses and society.

There are three-panel discussions titled “demystifying the cloud for your transformation journey”, “how a global pandemic accelerated cloud adoption across every industry”, “managing cost, security, governance, and compliance”. At the end of the event, the TechForge speed networking session will be held for a quick round of 1-2-1 meetings.

Spaces are limited!

This event is an excellent opportunity for anyone working on cloud transformation projects, specifically senior professionals looking to learn and discover key strategies and innovations to improve efficiencies within their business.

As registrations will be subject to review and registrars will receive a subsequent email confirming that their place is secured within 48 hours of registering. Spaces are limited, let’s register for Cloud Transformation Conference.