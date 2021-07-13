Cloud Transformation Congress, a free virtual cloud transformation conference that brings IT leaders, cloud specialists, program managers, heads of innovation, CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, infrastructure architects, chief engineers, consultants, and digital transformation executives together, started on 13th July. The event has started with the welcome speech of Duncan MacRae, Editor, TechForge.
First day
Sessions on the first day of Cloud Transformation Congress:
Welcome Address
Duncan MacRae, Editor – Techforge Media
Presentation: Identifying opportunities for cloud migration and where to focus
Vladimir Bacvanski, Distinguished Architect – PayPal
Panel discussion: Demystifying the cloud for your transformation journey
Alex Hilton, Chief Executive – Cloud Industry Forum
Chris Patti, Chief Technology Officer – AccuWeather
Keynote: Applications of Edge Cloud Computing in Financial Services
Siavash Alamouti, EVP, R&D – Wells Fargo
Presentation: Lessons learned building a Cloud Center of Excellence
Andrea Stapley, Vice President, Infrastructure Cloud Risk at TD Bank
Presentation: How a Global Pandemic Accelerated Cloud Adoption Across Every Industry
Siavash Alamouti, EVP, R&D – Wells Fargo
Panel discussion: Managing cost, security, governance and compliance
Daniel Beazer, Senior Contributing Analyst – Structure Research
Deepak Sharma, VP, Technology Program Manager – Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Speed Networking
Leave a Reply