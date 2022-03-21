CloudFest 2022 is once again taking over Europa-Park. It is mandatory for participants to check into their hotels or visit the Information Desk to show proof of vaccination/recovery and pick up their badges. The event starts with Come2Gather Party, powered by Open-Xchange and One.com. The party starts at the Hotel Bell Rock, allowing participants to socialize. This year’s diamond plus partners are Intel, Sectigo, and Verisign.
Agenda:
Some of the speeches from the first day of the event are:
22 March:
Welcome speech
Soeren von Varchmin (Moderator)
Chairman of the Advisory Board at CloudFest
What’s in your cloud
Sonja Pierer
Business Consumption Director at Intel
Protecting hosting and cloud networks: The bad guys are getting smarter
Candid Wüest
VP of Cyber Protection Research at Acronis
Patrick Pulvermueller
CEO at Acronis
Swarm learning for decentralized confidential machine learning
Hartmut Schultze
Business Architect at HPE
Cloud with benefits: Prepare your application and data journey with OVHcloud
Thierry Souche
CTO at OVHcloud
Marispace-x: Connect the dots
Rainer Sträter
Head of Global Platform Hosting at IONOS
Jann Wendt
CEO at north.io
Walk the new revenues avenues of server management
Jan Löffler
CTO at Plesk
Industry 4.0 edge to cloud capabilities and benefits
George Melissargos
Executive Director, FAE & Solutions Enablement at Supermicro
Generate more revenue from your customers: WordPress edition
Igor Seletskiy
CEO and Founder at CloudLinux