World’s most popular internet infrastructure event that connects the global cloud computing industry, CloudFest will be held on March 22-24, as planned. The team stated that recently they were in contact with the venue Europa-Park, local authorities, and the responsible federal state government of Baden Württemberg and they finally got the confirmation. To visit the event, you can register from its official website.

March 22-24

CloudFest is once again preparing to deliver an even bigger, more engaging live event experience to attendees. This year’s themes are the intelligent edge, the sustainable cloud, and our new digital world. This year’s diamond plus partners are Intel, Sectigo, and Verisign.

The team also encouraged attendees to receive a booster vaccination if possible. All policies and mitigation efforts remain subject to applicable laws and public health guidance and the circumstances at the time of the event.