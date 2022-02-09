World’s most popular internet infrastructure event that connects the global cloud computing industry, CloudFest will be held on March 22-24, as planned. The team stated that recently they were in contact with the venue Europa-Park, local authorities, and the responsible federal state government of Baden Württemberg and they finally got the confirmation. To visit the event, you can register from its official website.
CloudFest is once again preparing to deliver an even bigger, more engaging live event experience to attendees. This year’s themes are the intelligent edge, the sustainable cloud, and our new digital world. This year’s diamond plus partners are Intel, Sectigo, and Verisign.
The team also encouraged attendees to receive a booster vaccination if possible. All policies and mitigation efforts remain subject to applicable laws and public health guidance and the circumstances at the time of the event.
- All CloudFest attendees, staff, and volunteers are asked to adhere to the Health Pledge, which you’ll find below.
- All CloudFest staff and volunteers on-site at the Conference and Festivals will have shown proof of full vaccination.
- Several rapid-testing centers are close by if needed. Rapid-antigen and PCR tests will be available at no or low cost.
- Masks will be required in all conference session rooms, exhibitions, registration, and pre-function areas.
- Masks will be strongly encouraged in all other areas and where social distancing cannot be maintained.
- Social distancing of at least 1.5m is recommended where possible.
- Hand sanitizing stations will be provided throughout conference and exhibition venues.
- Europa-Park, like all of our event venues, has enhanced its mitigation efforts by increasing the cleaning frequency of high-touch surfaces.
- Additional measures and updates will be provided closer to the event. Check back often and keep an eye out for email updates.