Over 100 cloud professionals from more than 50 reputable companies based in the Eurasia region will take the stage at CloudTalk Online 2021! Do not miss this event where C-Level speakers from leading Cloud companies of Eurasia and the rest of the world will share original insights about the latest developments in the Cloud industry.

Some Distinguished Speakers

DataCasa CloudFuture Hall

The Deputy Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure of the Republic of Turkey, Dr. Ömer Fatih Sayan – Opening Speech

Amazon Web Services – Country Manager Burak Aydın – Cloud Computing on the Journey of Digital Transformation

DataCasa General Manager A.Ertan Çınar – 5G, Cloud Computing, Data Center

UzmanPosta CEO Gökalp Çakıcı – Corporate Email from Local to Global with Successful Business Models

Secure Cloud Hall

TrustPilot CISO Stu Hirst – Secure Cloud Panel

EY – Parthenon Director – Information Security and Cyber Defence Paul Harragan – Secure Cloud Panel

Standard Chartered Bank CISO Dr. Erdal Özkaya – Securing Your Transition to the Cloud

Palo Alto Networks Technical Sales Manager (Eastern European Region) Ewa Śniechowska – Fact or Fiction? The Truth About Cloud Native Security

CXO Media Vision Hall

Digital Ocean CTO Barry Cooks – Fire Side Chat with DigitalOcean CTO Barry Cooks

HSBC Bank CIO Işıl Funda Öney Babacan – Women in the Information Technology Profession

Turkcell Digital Business Services Director Enterprise Product Management Ömer Ferit Gazimihal – Panel: Multi-Service Provider Strategy for

Successful Hybrid Cloud Management?

Delivery Hero Director, Software Engineering Hüseyin Yurtseven – Panel: Multi-Service Provider Strategy for Successful Hybrid Cloud Management?

DevOps & SysAdmin Hall

Atlassian Technical Evangelist Serhat Can – How DevOps Changed the way We Operate Software?

Accenture DevOps and Infrastructure Engineering Lead Uldis Karlovs-Karlovskis – Silos are Good! – DevOps Silos.

Palo Alto Networks Manager Systems Engineering Prisma Cloud EMEA Dirk Herrmann – How to Embed Security into Your Pipeline by ‘Shifting Left’

Webtech Future Hall

Plesk CTO Jan Loeffler – A Platform for Builders – How to Win Web Developers?

CentralNic Group Plc Head of Reseller Marketing Marie Lanyon – Domain Name Reselling: Easy Integrations & Migrations

CloudLinux CEO Igor Seletsky – Linux Server Security

Site.pro CEO Filip Borcov – Fire Side Chat with SitePro CEO Filip Borcov

