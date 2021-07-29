ContainerDays is gathering cloud-native enthusiasts from around the globe on September 21-23. This year the event going hybrid and the team is in close exchange with the public authorities and our partners to ensure a safe conference for the attendees. The team also stated that they are well prepared to hold the event fully online as circumstances require.

September 21-23

ContainerDays 2021 offers an inspiring lineup and plenty of networking opportunities for both in the real and the virtual world. The event will be held in Hamburg for the onsite part, as in years past.

ContainerDays 2021 includes deeply technical talks and hands-on workshops that focus on #Microservices, #DistributedApps, #Kubernetes #CloudNative, #CICD, and #DevOps. The tickets are currently available on the event’s website.

Onsite tickets:

Regular – €299

Freelance and Nonprofit – €199

Student – €49

Online tickets:

Regular – Free

Regular with sway – €29

Monday, September 20 – Online

Pre-conference Meetup

Tuesday & Wednesday, September 21-22 – Onsite & Online

Main conference with sessions on two stages

International speakers’ line-up

Sponsor area onsite & online

Thursday, September 23 – Online