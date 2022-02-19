Swiss CyberSecurity is a community of cybersecurity experts, IT professionals, and all those, who are interested in building a secure world.

Our vision is one of a society of safe connections, where people could have access to information and services without compromising their safety and privacy.

Our mission is to create the right cybersecurity mindset, and the right attitude to be aware of the new threats.

Swiss CyberSecurity creates a platform where we share knowledge, we spread the voice about CyberSecurity, we increase awareness and we deepen technical knowledge by presenting innovative cyber-defense technologies and solutions.

To be able to achieve this aim we organized more than 90 CyberSecurity conferences with a specific cybersecurity topic, and we meet the community members for a drink to speak about the CyberSecurity news.

Swiss CyberSecurity built a partnership with (ISC)2 and ISACA thus our participants can earn CPE credits attending the conferences.