Over the past few years, the world of digital assets and blockchain technology has experienced significant growth and innovation. From the emergence of security tokens and decentralized finance to the proliferation of non-fungible tokens and decentralized applications, it is clear that these technologies are poised to have a significant impact on the way we interact with the world around us.

Despite the fact that 2022 ended in the midst of a bitter crypto winter, with projects and companies like Celsius Network, FTX, and Voyager filing for bankruptcy, the Metaverse celebrated a unique hype. Famous sports and luxury brands want to join the Metaverse to promote their branded wearables. Art, luxury goods, and vintage cars are all beginning to be tokenized In this way, even common people might own a tiny portion of a prized object.

But what can we expect from the new year? In this panel discussion, we will explore the trends and developments that are likely to shape the world of digital securities, crypto assets, and Web3 in 2023 and if the crypto assets market will recover. Furthermore,our panelists will discuss topics such as the growth and adoption of digital securities, the evolution of regulatory frameworks for these technologies, and the emergence of new Web3 applications and use cases.

Join us for an engaging and thought-provoking discussion on the future of digital assets and blockchain technology, elaborating on the following questions:

How will the market for digital securities evolve in 2023? What factors will drive growth and adoption in this market?

How will regulatory frameworks for digital assets and blockchain technology evolve in 2023? How will this impact the market and the adoption of these technologies?

What new Web3 technologies and applications are likely to emerge in 2023? How will these technologies change the way we interact with the internet and each other?

How will the market for crypto assets evolve in 2023? What factors will drive growth and innovation in this market?

What new use cases and applications for blockchain technology are likely to emerge in 2023? How will these developments change the way we interact with technology and each other?

What risks and challenges are likely to emerge in the digital securities, crypto assets, and Web3 markets in 2023? How can these risks be managed or mitigated?

During the online panel, you will also have the opportunity to ask questions directly to the speakers.

Panelists

Prof. Dr. Philipp Sandner, Frankfurt School Blockchain Center (Moderator)

Sarah Gottwald, Blockchain Founders Group

Sandra Sohn, intas.tech

Maximilian Bruckner, 21e6 Capital

Matthias Hirtschulz, d-fine

