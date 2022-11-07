What if you could receive a customized diagnosis when your customer’s website is performing poorly? And what if that actionable feedback showed up instantly without being prompted, and only required a click to activate?

What if those features were forever free?

Welcome to AccelerateWP, the free edition.

Join us for a discussion about this new WordPress optimization suite, the first tool of its kind, that will allow both hosting providers and website owners to improve website performance and profitability.

Led by CloudLinux’s VP of Product, Hosting Dennis Kittrell, and Product Marketing Manager Kateryna Obiidykhata, you’ll learn how the free version of AccelerateWP can help hosters solve three key problems they face: performance-related tickets, stagnating revenue, and barriers to customer acquisition in a highly competitive environment.

Tune in to the webinar and come away with actionable insights you can use immediately: