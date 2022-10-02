This month’s Google Open Source Live will showcase the State of Angular along with multiple sessions presented by Angular team members and the community. Join us to learn about Building Accessible Angular Apps, Simplifying Angular with Standalone Components, and Angular Reactive Forms.

Why to attend this virtual event LIVE?

Selected questions will be answered by our speakers in real time! The Live Q&A Forum will be open during the event from 9:00 am to 10:34 am PST.

Join in on the after-party fun, where you can participate in an exciting quiz, and hear from our emcees immediately following the event!

Agenda

9:00 Opening

Jessica Janiuk, Senior Software Engineering (Google)

Mark Thompson, Senior Developer Relations Engineer (Google)

9:03 Session #1

State of Angular

In this session you’ll learn about the latest developer experience improvements Angular brings to the web community.

You’ll learn how to start your applications with standalone components, build forms at scale with static typing, and improve Core Web Vitals by optimizing images, and getting the best in class debugging experience.

Madleina Scheidegger, Engineering Manager (Google)

Minko Gechev, Developer Relations Engineer (Google)

9:25 Session #2

Building Accessible Angular Apps

Angular cares deeply about accessibility. In this talk, two core team members will talk about Angular’s latest a11y enhancements and our approach to built-in accessibility. Learn how the core team is prioritizing building accessibility into the Angular development experience, and how our work impacts your applications.

Emma Twersky, Developer Relations Engineer (Google)

Zach Arend, Software Engineer (Google)

9:47 Session #3

Simplifying Angular with Standalone Components

Standalone Components are here to help you reduce the complexity of your applications. In this talk, you’ll learn what standalone components are and how you can start using them in your projects.

Jessica Janiuk, Senior Software Engineering (Google)

10:09 Session #4

Angular Reactive Forms

In this talk, you’ll learn how to use Angular’s Reactive Forms system, and become familiar with the power of the static types.

Dylan Hunn, Software Engineer (Google)

10:30 After Party