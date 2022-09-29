Now is the perfect time to work on that website for your hobby or small business. There are many options out there how to build, but WordPress is definitely the way to go!

In this WordPress CMS tutorial we’ll learn how to download and install WordPress on your computer to start creating WordPress sites locally. WordPress is one of the most popular Content Management Systems in the world, powering over 20% of the entire web.

If you want web software that can help you create powerful websites with features that allow you to easily manage a site and add content and just about any functionality at the click of a button, then WordPress is for you. We’ll get familiar with WordPress’s interface by learning how to create a new website from scratch with an existing theme. We’ll also learn best practices for WordPress like how to choose themes and plugins, customizing a pre-existing theme with CSS or a child theme, and things to look out for before publishing a site.

Also, as a follow up to this workshop, once we get back to ‘normal’ offline events, we will look to have more workshops on marketing and other topics so we can learn and mingle.