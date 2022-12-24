CloudFest USA is now back in Austin, Texas. Start making plans to join from May 31-June 3. The event takes place in Omni Austin Hotel Downtown.

CloudFest USA is running parallel to NamesCon Global, an event for the domain name industry.

May 31 – June 3

Registration is now open, with Super Early Bird pricing in effect: You’ll save 65% on your ticket until January 6, and your pass gets you full access to both CloudFest USA and NamesCon Global.

The event will take 3 days and 9 hours and you should be planning to arrive on Tuesday, May 30 for early name badge pickup and some early pre-event networking.