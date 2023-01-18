Apache CloudStack is thrilled to share that the spring edition of CloudStack European User Group 2023 is now official! The event will be taking place in London, United Kingdom, with the exact location to be announced very soon.

Why join the CSEUG?

CloudStack European User Group is a get-together for the European CloudStack Community. CSEUG is a 1-day technical event, where you will be able to meet the leading CloudStack experts, users, and skillful engineers from the open-source world. You can expect technical talks, user stories, new features and integration presentations, and more.

Call for presentations

The Call for Presentations is also open. We encourage you to submit your session early, to maximize the chance of it being accepted. Also, please keep in mind sessions are expected to be held in person.

Who is the conference for?

The event is aimed at developers, operators, and users to discuss and evolve the open-source software project, its functionality, and real-world operability. This event will introduce you to the CloudStack family, community leaders, project members, and contributors.

CSEUG welcomes attendees from all over the globe. Our core audience is enterprises, cloud service providers, telcos, and MSPs. Every region sends its best and brightest to share insights and knowledge on open-source technology, orchestrating public and private clouds, and building IaaS.