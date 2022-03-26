CODE ON: Intro to Web Development: is an ONLINE workshop geared towards beginners powered by DevPoint Labs (no prior coding experience necessary). You will be learning key HTML/CSS concepts and how to build a webpage. This is an open event for all, so invite your friends or anyone you know that is interested in coding and web development. The event will begin at 11:00 am Mountain Standard Time (1:00 pm EST, 10:00 am PST).

Intended audience

This is intended for any beginners that want to know more about Web Development. No prior experience is necessary.

Prerequisites

We recommend all attendees of this workshop have all of the following prerequisites:

– Have an open heart and mind.

– A monitor for a second screen is recommended