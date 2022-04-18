The cyber security workshop aims to help organizations reduce cyber risk in a systematic and consistent way by providing practical guidance on identifying risks, implementing protection and detection security controls, and enabling responding to and recovering from security incidents. Whether you are new to cyber security or a seasoned security guru, you will benefit from this practical workshop provided by a passionate security expert.

The workshop will cover the following cyber security domains:

1) An understanding of Cyber Security Landscape. This includes:

– Threats & Threat Actors

– Vulnerabilities

– Cyber Attacks

2) An understanding of identification. This includes:

– Asset Management

– Threat Modeling

– Risk Assessment

– Vulnerability Management

3) An understanding of protection. This includes:

– Identity Access Management

– Cryptography

– Network & Cloud Security

– Endpoint Security

– Server Security

– Application Security

4) An understanding of detection. This includes:

– Anomalies and Events

– SIEM

– Threat Intelligence

– Breach and Attack Simulation

5) An understanding of response and Recovery. This includes:

– Incident Management

– Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery

6) Practical Session

– Cyber Security Technology Implementation for real-life scenarios and use cases

It is an online event, you will be provided a link to the training and agenda in the follow-up email. This workshop does not provide a certificate of completion.